Superb antiques fair at Kilkea Castle with 500,000 items for sale over the two days

Carlow residents and clients of Kilkea Castle are in for a major treat the weekend after next.

The doors of the magnificent Baronial Hall in the magnificent setting of Kilkea Castle will be thrown open to a display of antiques second to none.

For the first time ever, south Kildare and Kilkea Castle will be the setting for the most amazing antiques, art and vintage event ever held in the county.

Antique dealers, antique shops, art galleries and vintage dealers from all over Ireland will be here for two days only, with in excess of 500,000 items priced and ready for sale.

Several members of Ireland's leading antique organisation the IADA will be here.

Fab range of collectables and antiques on sale over the weekend of October 5 and 6

This is not just an auction – it's 100s of times bigger than any auction. It is a gathering of everything antique and vintage you can possibly think of.

Jewellery from the top end, engagement rings to die for and, affordable costume jewellery of every description from €10 upwards.

Furniture from the 18th and 19th century for both the larger and smaller homes, coins and bank notes, medals, militaria, etc, china and porcelain, glass and crystal, books, clocks and watches, vintage fashion and vintage of every description.

In total, there will be in excess of 30 dealers present. If you are a lover of the Antiques Roadtrip, Antiques Roadshow, Cash in the Attic, Deal or no Deal, then you would be mad to miss this spectacle.

The Baronial Hall in the Castle will be full to bursting with temptation. “We promise you, you will not be disappointed!” said a spokesperson from the event advertisers.

Doors open to the public on Saturday, October 5 from 12 noon - 6pm and on Sunday, October 6, from 11am - 6pm. Admission per adult is €5 for a visit on both days including raffle and children go free.

Further details on Facebook Hibernian Antique Fairs or from robinodon@gmail.com