'We should be celebrating her 34th birthday,' mother's tribute to daughter murdered in 2007

"We should be celebrating her 34th birthday," said Paidi Campbell as she paid tribute to her daughter, Ciara, who was murdered in 2007.

Gordon Molloy, of Ballickmoyer, Laois, received a life sentence in July 2009 after he brutally slayed Ciara, 22, at her home in Ardmore Gardens, Carlow in 2007.

In a post on Facebook this week about her daughter, Paidi said: "Our love for you and our grief without you is eternal

"Today [October 1] we remember our daughter Cíara Ní Chathmhaoil, on a day when we should be celebrating her 34th birthday with her.

"Keep smiling and party on with the rest of the angels sweetheart.

"We love and miss you every single day."

Ciara's son Jamie, who was only four years old at the time, witnessed some of the horrific attack on his mother and his grandparents have been raising him since November, 2007.

Paidi previously said Molloy's actions have left her family with horrific memories.