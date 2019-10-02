Revealed: Closed down Carlow pub to go up for sale again during auction in November

Premises extends to 7,407 sq. ft with guide price reduced from €575,000 to €325,000

Walters, Main Street, Bagenalstown

Closed down Carlow pub, Walter's in Bagenalstown, is to go up for sale again an auction in November. 

The premises extends to 7,407 sq. ft and had a guide price of €575,000 which has now been reduced to €325,000.

The substantial public house also has a dining area, kitchen, function room, lounge and cocktail bar.

The public auction will take place on Thursday, November 21 at 3pm at the Auction Room, Ballycomey House, Castlecomer.

