Revealed: Closed down Carlow pub to go up for sale again during auction in November

Closed down Carlow pub, Walter's in Bagenalstown, is to go up for sale again an auction in November.

The premises extends to 7,407 sq. ft and had a guide price of €575,000 which has now been reduced to €325,000.

The substantial public house also has a dining area, kitchen, function room, lounge and cocktail bar.

The public auction will take place on Thursday, November 21 at 3pm at the Auction Room, Ballycomey House, Castlecomer.

To view the full ad, click here.