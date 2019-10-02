Emergency crews on standby and flood barriers up in Carlow as Storm Lorenzo approaches

Carlow County Council have issued an update on their preparedness as Storm Lorenzo approaches Ireland.

There are weather warnings in effect in Carlow and they are for rainfall and wind.

Meetings have taken place over the past two days to discuss preparation for Lorenzo and the forthcoming winter season.

An Garda Siochána and the HSE were present at the severe weather co-ordination meeting held at 2pm on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Council said: "Flood protection barriers and measures have been put in place areas identified at risk of flooding.

"A stock of sandbags is permanently on standby that can be deployed at short notices only where the requirement arises.

"Emergency crews are on standby and will respond as necessary.

"Carlow County Council will continue to monitor the situation over the coming day and will meet again tomorrow to review measures that may need to be in place."

Important phone numbers:

Carlow County Council’s normal out of hours phone line will be in operation (with the exception of Water Service Issues) – 059 9170300.

For Water related issues call 1890 278 278

In the event of emergency call 999 or 112