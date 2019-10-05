Investigation over waste from 'increased building activity' being dumped in Carlow

Carlow County Council are investigating the dumping of waste at "unauthorised sites over increased building activity in the current economy".

The local authority have noted that the movements of construction and demolition waste "into and around the county has increased".

In accordance with the provisions of the Waste Management Act, contractors engaged with the transportation of C&D waste must have a permit.

Any site used for the disposal of C&D must have appropriate planning permission and a waste permit.

Carlow County Council are currently "actively investigating" a number of sites where C&D waste has been placed and legal action has been initiated.

For information on a list of permitted sites, please contact the Council's Environment Section at environment@carlowcoco.ie.