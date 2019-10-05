Carlow given €14,000 from Government for inspections carried out on rental properties

Carlow County Council has been given €14,150 from the Government for the inspection of rental properties this year, it has been revealed.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin asked the Minister for Housing about the amount allocated to each local authority for rental property inspections to date in 2019 and the projected increase in funding for this purpose for 2020 and 2021.

In a written response, Minister Eoghan Murphy said: "Between 2005 and 2018, over €39 million has been paid to local authorities to assist them in the performance of their functions under the Housing Acts, including the inspection of rented accommodation.

"Over 258,000 inspections were carried out during this period.

"The Rental Strategy recognises the need for additional resources to be provided to local authorities to aid increased inspections of properties and ensure greater compliance with the Regulations."

He added: "Provision has been made for €4.5 million of Exchequer funding to be made available to local authorities in 2019 for this purpose, with the intention of providing further increases each year in the period to 2021 to facilitate a targeted inspection coverage of 25% of rental properties annually at that stage.

"Funding is provided on the basis of inspections carried out rather than through advance allocations."