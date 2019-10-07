Man arrested after drugs - suspected to be cocaine worth over €1,000 - seized in Carlow
A search warrant was executed on Sunday at a property on Tullow Road in Carlow.
Drugs suspected to be cocaine worth over €1,100 were seized along with a weighing scales and a quantity of cash.
A man in his early twenties was arrested and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
