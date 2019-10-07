Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after three men tried to break into premises through the roof

Gardaí received a report of an attempted burglary at a service station on the Hacketstown Road, Carlow on the morning of Saturday, October 5.

The culprits, three males, were disturbed by security while attempting to gain entry to the premises via the roof. The attempted break in occurred at 3.20am.

No entry was gained and nothing was taken.

Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.