Clonegal restaurant retains its Michelin Bib Gourmand status at ceremony in London

Popular Carlow restaurant, Sha-Roe Bistro in Clonegal, has retained its Michelin Bib Gourmand status in the new Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2020 published this week.

Michelin Bib Gourmand awards recognise those establishments offering good food at affordable prices of €40 or less for a three-course meal.

Newcomers that join the list of 20 Irish Bib Gourmand recipients in this year’s Guide are: Thyme (Athlone); Land to Sea (Dingle); Circa (Terenure) and Uno Mas (Aungier Street, Dublin).

Others, all of which retain Bib Gourmand status from earlier years, are 1826 Adare (Adare); Aldridge Lodge (Duncannon); Brownes (Tuam); Chart House (Dingle); Dillon’s (Timoleague, Cork); Giovannelli (Killorglin); Kai (Galway City); Morrissey’s (Doonbeg); The Courthouse (Carrickmacross); Tartare Café & Wine Bar (Galway City) and TwoCooks (Sallins).

In Dublin city, Clanbrassil House (Clanbrassil Street); Pichet (Trinity Street); Pigeon House (Clontarf); and Richmond (Portobello) retain their Bib Gourmand status.

In Northern Ireland, Balloo House in Killinchy, Newtownards joins the list of six Michelin Bib Gourmand establishments in the province.

Retaining their awards from last year are Clenaghans (near Aghalee, Co. Antrim) Noble (Holywood); Wine & Brine (Moira) and Belfast’s Deanes at Queen’s and Home in Wellington Place.

Speaking at the launch, Rebecca Burr, Director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, said: "The eating out offer in Ireland just seems to go from strength to strength, and the new Bib Gourmands reflect this.

"They are really varied in terms of location, food and ambience, but are all producing very good meals with excellent produce.

"That produce is very often local, and it is really pleasing to see restaurants like Thyme, Land to Sea, Circa, Uno Mas and Balloo House flourishing."

Two new Two Michelin Star and three new One Michelin Star restaurants are amongst 18 Irish establishments to have been awarded coveted Michelin Stars in the 2020 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland just published.

The two new Two Michelin Star recipients are Aimsir in Celbridge and The Greenhouse in Dublin City.

The three new One Michelin Star restaurants are The Oak Room at Adare Manor in County Limerick; Bastion in Kinsale and Variety Jones in Dublin City.

Other restaurants that hold their Michelin Star from previous years are the Two-Star Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud and the One-Star Chapter One and L’Ecrivain in Dublin City and Liath in Blackrock village. Elsewhere, other one-star restaurants are Aniar and Loam (Galway City); Campagne and Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel (Kilkenny); Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna (Clare); House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore (Waterford); Ichigo Ichie (Cork City Centre) and two West Cork restaurants – Mews in Baltimore and Chestnut in nearby Ballydehob.

In addition, Loam in Galway was honoured with the Michelin Sustainability Award 2020, whilst Adare Manor in County Limerick won the Michelin Sommelier Award 2020.