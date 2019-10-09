Gardaí carrying out roadside tyre checks across Carlow on cars, trucks and buses

Gardaí are carrying out roadside tyre checks across Carlow on cars, trucks and buses.

New figures have revealed that nearly 8,500 vehicles a month are found to have dangerously defective tyres when they undergo testing.

An Garda Síochána in association with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Irish Tyre Industry Association (ITIA) have teamed up for a "tyre safety day" to remind road users to check their vehicles.

Gardaí will have roadside checks across Kilkenny and Carlow on cars, trucks and buses.

Those convicted of driving a vehicle with defective tyres could face up to four penalty points and a fixed penalty of up to €120.

Gardaí are urging people to please check your tyres to ensure your safety and that of other road users.