Gardaí arrest disqualified driver caught speeding at 182km/h on the M9 motorway

A disqualified driver was arrested after being clocked by Gardaí speeding at 182km/h in a 120km/h speed zone on the M9.

Naas Roads Policing Unit also say the driver was uninsured at the time it was being driven.

"Driver arrested and brought straight to court - remanded in custody for seven days. Car also impounded," a Garda spokesperson said in a post on social media.

