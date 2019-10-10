Gardaí arrest disqualified driver caught speeding at 182km/h on the M9 motorway
Remanded in custody
CREDIT: An Garda Siochana
A disqualified driver was arrested after being clocked by Gardaí speeding at 182km/h in a 120km/h speed zone on the M9.
Naas Roads Policing Unit also say the driver was uninsured at the time it was being driven.
"Driver arrested and brought straight to court - remanded in custody for seven days. Car also impounded," a Garda spokesperson said in a post on social media.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on