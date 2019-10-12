Planning lodged for the construction of six houses on Blackbog Road in Carlow

Planning has been lodged for the construction of six houses on Blackbog Road in Carlow.

Glenora Partnership Ltd made the application for the construction of the two storey three-bedroom semi-detached dwellings and all associated works at Feltham Hall, Blackbog Road, Carlow.

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of the proposed development.

A decision is due by the local authority on December 2.