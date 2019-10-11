UPDATE: Abandoned cars issue persists around Carlow as number of incidents rises again

The abandoned cars issue has persisted in Carlow with 49 cases so far this year, according to the latest figures.

During May and June there were fourteen cases of abandoned cars being investigated by Carlow County Council bringing the total to 41 at that time of the year.

While up to the end of August, there had been 46 incidents of abandoned cars in Carlow but this has now risen to 49 as of September.

A total of 39 of these cases have been resolved with a further 10 active.