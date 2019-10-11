Development land with expired planning for 23 houses in Carlow going under the hammer

Development land with expired planning for 23 houses in Carlow is going under the hammer.

The village-based development site is located to the rear of an existing private development, De Lacey Abbey on the edge of Rathvilly.

Extending to 2.35 acres, construction preparation works including levelling, road sub-bases, mains water and electric duct installation were completed in 2008, since covered with topsoil.

To view the full ad, click here

FOR SALE BY PUBLIC AUCTION (Unless Previously Sold) ON THURSDAY OCTOBER 31 2019 at 1pm in the PAVILION, LEOPARDSTOWN, DUBLIN 18.