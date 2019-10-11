Replacing almost 30 public lights in Tullow would cost close to €20,000, says engineer

Replacing almost 30 public lights in Tullow - which haven't been working in three years - would cost close to €20,000, it has been revealed.

A motion was lodged at last month's meeting of Tullow Municipal District by Cllr Will Paton over "39 public lights" and he claimed that not one of them has been working in the last three years.

The full motion stated: "That Carlow County Council repair the line of 39 broken lights from Tullow Town Park to Abbey Street."

In response to the motion, area engineer, Pat Harrington, said he inspected the lights at the location and confirmed that there are in fact 28 lights not working.

He hopes that these can be replaced at a cost of €19,000.

Mr Harrington suggested that the funding could come from Development Levies and Discretionary Improvements.

Speaking previously in the park, Cllr Paton said: "You can see it there, they're wrecked."