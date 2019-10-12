'Murt had been having the time of his life,' Carlow man dies suddenly while abroad

Martin "Murt" Flynn from Tullow passed away on Saturday evening in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt following a brief illness.

His family run Flynn's Foodhall Tullow posted a tribute to Martin, 45, on their Facebook page and said: "Murt had been having the time of his life on a diving trip with Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club when he suddenly took ill.

"We thank everyone for their kind words and prayers over the last few days.

"May Murt Rest in Peace."