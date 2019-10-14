Planning lodged for construction of four apartments on Barrack Street in Tullow

Planning has been lodged for the construction of four apartments on Barrack Street in Tullow.

Hatton Homes Developments Ltd has made the application for a change of use from the existing ground floor retail unit and existing car parking area to four apartments.

There will be three one-bed and one two-bed with street access, use of all existing services, alterations to external façade and all associated site works.

A decision is due by the local authority on December 1. 