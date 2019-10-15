Gardaí investigate spate of thefts and a burglary at houses on major road in Carlow

Gardaí received a report of a burglary at a house in Barrowville on Kilkenny Road, Carlow.

The incident occurred between 11.30pm on Saturday, October 12 and 9.30am on Sunday, October 13.

The house was entered and a handbag was taken from the front hall. The bag contained car keys which were used to enter the homeowner's car, the car was gone through and a small amount of cash was taken.

Gardaí received reports of two further theft from cars in Barrowville. The thefts occurred between 11.30pm on Saturday, October 12 and 9.30am on Sunday, October 13.

Nothing was taken in either of the incidents but both cars were gone through.

Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.