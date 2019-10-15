'Emergency motion' passed by councillors over provision of women's refuge in Carlow

An "emergency motion" has been passed by Carlow County Council calling on Tusla to come before local representatives to discuss the provision of a women's refuge in Carlow.

Following reports by Carlow Live that funding of €1.5m is to be used to improve services for victims of domestic violence in Carlow, Cllr Adrienne Wallace put forward an "emergency motion" at the October meeting of the local authority.

The motion as amended calls on Tulsa to send a representative to the November meeting of Carlow County Council to speak to members on the provision of a women's refuge in the county.

The motion was carried by a show of hands.

In a statement after the meeting, Cllr Wallace said: "The campaign for a women's refuge was started by people in this community over two years ago and yet we are still waiting on any kind of meaningful action from the Council and Tulsa.

"At my first Council meeting in July, I raised this as a matter of urgency. Nothing has transpired in those 6 months and now we learn from a Parliamentary Question that Tulsa has secured funding of over €1.5m.

"We welcome this news but questions need to be asked of Tulsa and the unnecessary delays surrounding the badly needed refuge.

"We have run out of time, the courts are clogged with restraining and safety orders and women in Carlow still have nowhere to go."

There were heated exchanges over this motion, the issue of Standing Orders and there were also some febrile exchanges between members.

A full report will be available on Carlow Live this Wednesday.