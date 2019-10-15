'I'm inundated with calls about public lights in the town,' says Carlow councillor

"I'm inundated with calls about public lights in the town," Cllr Fergal Browne said as he raised the issue at this month's meeting of Carlow County Council.

Airtricity Utility Solutions (AUS) are contracted by Carlow County Council to provide and maintain public lighting in Carlow and residents can report a fault here.

Cllr Browne is calling on AUS and the Council to "keep on top" of faulty lights as people are beginning to use the website to report incidents.

"There shouldn't be a long timeframe between lights being reported and fixed," he warned.