'We put up a black and white one; they'll want a red one,' concerns over Royal Oak bollards

Calls have been made for a speed limit reduction on the R448 at the Royal Oak after a decision was made by local representatives to close the slip lane as part of traffic safety measures at the junction.

Concerns have also been expressed about satisfying members of the public and their possible reaction to the installation of bollards to close off the slip lane.

"If we put up a black and white one; they'll want a red one," Cllr Arthur McDonald said when discussing the issue.

Carlow Live first reported on Tuesday that members of Bagenalstown Municipal District had agreed to close the busy slip lane coming from the Carlow direction.

Area engineer, Jerry Crowley, brought the proposal before members at the October meeting of the MD on Tuesday evening and the decision was made by members to close the lane.

Funding of €15,000 has been received for the low cost improvement works which aim to reduce the number of accidents at the junction.

Cllr Arthur McDonald said on a "trial purpose" he agreed to "run with this one" but reiterated his call for a roundabout to be installed at the junction.

He also asked about the bollards being used to close off the slip lane as members "could get into so much trouble over them being unsightly" which he said had happened in the past at the junction which led to complaints from members of the public.

"We should look to see what's agreeable to them," he added.

Cllr Michael Doran said he was "not convinced this is a good idea at all" but that he would not stand in the way of the proposal as he was not an engineer.

He added that it was his view that the proposal wouldn't work "not at the current speed limit of 100km/h on that road".

Cllr McDonald asked for the Council to apply to reduce the speed limit at the Royal Oak much like at the school in Paulstown further up the road where the limit is "very low".

He called for a "reasonable speed limit...whatever that is" while the Council executive broached the idea of 50km/h.

Officials suggested reducing it during the road safety works at the junction and leaving the speed limit there like they did on certain roads during the Ploughing which prompted some criticism from motorists.

The proposal for the lane closure was agreed by members and given the green light.

Mr Crowley said he would see what he could do about the speed limit and look into funding for a roundabout. The issue raised about consulting residents over the type of bollards being used was not addressed.