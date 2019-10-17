Revealed: Works on new footbridge at Carlow Town Train Station to begin next month

Works on the new pedestrian footbridge at Carlow Town Train Station are to begin next month, it has been confirmed.

The National Transport Authority say they have been in contact with Irish Rail after questions from Cllr Fergal Browne at this month's meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Cllr Browne said "we're not looking for anything extraordinary".

"Planning has been granted and it hasn't even started yet. We need a footbridge with a lift in there," he added.

In response, Marian Wilson from the NTA said Irish Rail had confirmed to them that the contract has been awarded for the works.

It is expected that the contractor will be on site in early November of this year and the footbridge will be completed in June of 2020.

Cllr Browne said this was "great" news.