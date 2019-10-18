'Timber footpaths in a very dangerous condition,' anger over state of Oak Park walkway

"The timber footpaths are in a very dangerous condition," said Cllr Fergal Browne as he raised the state of the Oak Park walkway.

Cllr Browne was speaking at this month's full meeting of the Council, he said: "The timber footpaths are in atrocious condition.

"We need to look after them and the timber footpaths are in a very dangerous condition."

He sought details from the Council on plans for the upkeep of the walkway.

Chief executive of Carlow County Council, Kathleen Holohan, said they would look at Oak Park.

"I was crippled trying to walk on what's left of the walkway," said local volunteer Eugene Walsh recently as he raised concerns over the condition of the path.

Eugene, of Cairde an Naduir, said: "Why is Oak Park in such a bad state. The last time I went up for a walk with my dog, I was crippled trying to walk on what's left of the walkway.

"The boards are rotten, full of holes, going at a slant. Really in such bad repair and a major health and safety issue. Why can't funding be found to pay for the replacement of all the boards.

"It's an awful shame to see it go to ruin."