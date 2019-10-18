'People are talking,' questions over Lidl's 'on hold' planning application in Bagenalstown

"People are talking," said Cllr Arthur McDonald as he asked again about progress on a Lidl in Bagenalstown where a planning application has been "on hold" since April.

The German retailer submitted a new application on February 8 this year for the construction of a supermarket in the town and a decision was due by the local authority on April 4.

However, the Council on April 3 sought "further information" on the application and it has been "on hold" since.

Speaking at this month's Bagenalstown Municipal District, Cllr McDonald asked for the latest on the Lidl planning application as "people are talking".

"Has 'Further Information' been returned by Lidl? Has it gone away?" he asked, as he called on the Council to give an update at the next meeting of the MD.

Cllr McDonald previously called for a roundabout to facilitate access if the Lidl goes ahead and added that "that's paramount" for local residents in nearby estates who should be able to get out of their estate with ease.

No members of the Carlow County Council planning department were present at the October meeting of the Bagenalstown MD but the local authority cannot comment on live planning applications.

The planning application lodged looks for the construction of a single storey supermarket including an off-licence sales area (Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 2,268sqms; a coffee shop (GFA 210sqms); plaza and enhanced public realm and landscaping.

The development at Royal Oak Road, Moneybeg, Bagenalstown would include a single point of vehicular access and egress, off and to the Royal Oak Road; an ESB sub-station building (GFA 23sqms) and a bin storage unit of (circa GFA 6sqms).

It would also allow for the provision of car and cycle parking and two electric vehicle charging spaces; trolley bays (GFA 38sqms); boundary treatment, hard and soft landscaping, drainage and underground services and associated site development works as required.

The development includes all signage.