Garda appeal over burglary where culprits likely entered back garden via train tracks

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at Cois Abhainn on the Burrin Road in Carlow.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 17 between 12pm and 6.45pm.

Entry was gained via a rear patio door. A laptop and phone were taken.

It is likely the culprits entered the back garden via train tracks that run along back of the house.

Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.