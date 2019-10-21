Revealed: One outreach worker recruited in Carlow to deal with cases of domestic violence

One outreach worker has been recruited and put in place as part of €1.5m funding to improve services for victims of domestic violence in Carlow while another outreach worker will be in place by year's end.

Frontline services combating domestic, sexual and gender-based violence received funding of €25.3m in 2019 to support their services, according to the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone.

A €1.5m increase was provided on the 2018 funding to allow for a number of new initiatives.

Minister Zappone has confirmed that progress has been made in a number of areas, including:

· Sexual violence services have received increased funding;

· Additional outreach workers have been recruited in a number of areas;

· Healing programmes for children have been rolled out in 7 Tusla areas and further programmes will be rolled out in the remaining 10 Tusla areas by year end;

· Waiting lists for counselling for victims of sexual violence are being reduced;

· A new refuge providing additional emergency refuge domestic violence accommodation will be operational in South Dublin by year end; and

· Substantive work will be completed on the strategic domestic violence accommodation reviews in Dublin and nationally by year end.