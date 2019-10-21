Revealed: One outreach worker recruited in Carlow to deal with cases of domestic violence
Another will be in place by the end of the year
Minister Katherine Zappone
One outreach worker has been recruited and put in place as part of €1.5m funding to improve services for victims of domestic violence in Carlow while another outreach worker will be in place by year's end.
Frontline services combating domestic, sexual and gender-based violence received funding of €25.3m in 2019 to support their services, according to the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone.
A €1.5m increase was provided on the 2018 funding to allow for a number of new initiatives.
Minister Zappone has confirmed that progress has been made in a number of areas, including:
· Sexual violence services have received increased funding;
· Additional outreach workers have been recruited in a number of areas;
· Healing programmes for children have been rolled out in 7 Tusla areas and further programmes will be rolled out in the remaining 10 Tusla areas by year end;
· Waiting lists for counselling for victims of sexual violence are being reduced;
· A new refuge providing additional emergency refuge domestic violence accommodation will be operational in South Dublin by year end; and
· Substantive work will be completed on the strategic domestic violence accommodation reviews in Dublin and nationally by year end.
