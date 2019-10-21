Driver tests positive for cocaine after Carlow Gardaí caught them doing 178km/h on the M9

A driver has tested positive for cocaine after Carlow Gardaí caught the motorist doing 178km/h on the M9.

In a statement, Carlow Gardaí said: "Brrrrr....this driver got a frosty reception [on Sunday night] from the Carlow Roads Policing Unit when stopped for speeding on M9, detected travelling at 178km/h.

"The driver then tested positive for cocaine on road side drug test."

The driver was arrested and taken to Carlow Garda Station and the results of a specimen are awaited.