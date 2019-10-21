Revealed: Backlash over footpaths in Carlow estate that 'haven't been done in 30 years'
Councillors are getting "lots of backlash" over footpaths in a Carlow estate that "haven't been done in 30 years".
Cllr Arthur McDonald raised the issue at the October meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District as he said there was "a lot of backlash" about the condition of the footpaths in Conway Park.
"They haven't been done in 20 years," he said.
Area engineer, Jerry Crowley, highlighted that the local authority had recently done the footpaths in St Brigid's Crescent.
"If we do get money like we got last year for safety we could allocate money in there [Conway Park]," he said.
