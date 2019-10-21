'Massively disappointed,' glass broken all over the place at local park in Bagenalstown
CREDIT: Cllr Andy Gladney
"Massively disappointed," said Cllr Andy Gladney after glass was broken all over the place at the Fairgreen park in Bagenalstown.
He said: "I'm massively disappointed with this as children use the facilities to play everyday.
"Our local scheme workers now have a day of picking glass up for the safety of the kids. There is no need for this to happen, I would ask people to please respect our park."
