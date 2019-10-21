Carlow Gardaí investigating aggravated burglary which saw homeowner hit with hammer

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred on Saturday evening at 8.50pm.

The incident occurred at a house in The Cloisters on Tullow Road when two males entered the property via a back door.

One of the occupants of the house, a male, grabbed one of the suspects and a struggle ensued and the injured party was struck on the head with a hammer.

Gardaí were called and the suspects fled. The injured party was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment.

Gardaí are asking for anyone with any information to contact them.