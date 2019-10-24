Councillor reveals social housing tenants' nationalities after false claims on social media

A councillor has revealed details of social housing allocations for a development in Carlow after false claims about the tenants' nationalities were circulated on social media.

Cllr Will Paton has hit back at inaccurate comments on Facebook and has provided a detailed breakdown of the allocation of social houses after misinformation was circulated on social media which prompted some heated discussions online.

Speaking to Carlow Live, he said the tenants' nationalities actually breakdown into "four new Irish, one member of the Travelling community and sixteen locals".

He added: "While some frustration might be understandable to those who didn't get a house, some of the comments were blatantly racist and have no place in a modern republic.

"There were 142 applicants for five two-bedroom houses so there was always going to be major disappointment."