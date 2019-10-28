Commercial building with a premium location in Carlow up for sale for almost €200,000

A commercial building with a premium location in Carlow Town is up for sale for €199,950.

The traditional commercial building is located in Dublin Street, in the centre of Carlow Town, 90m from Carlow Post Office and 25m off Tullow Street.

It presents 70m.sq. of commercial ground floor space, with a further three upper floor accessed via an independent hall door, each floor supporting a one-bedroom, self-contained apartment unit.

The ad states: "In good order throughout, the building is compliant with planning and fire regulations and offered for sale as a going concern with a potential rental field of €28,000 per annum."

