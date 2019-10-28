UPDATED: Emergency services attend the scene of crash on major road in Carlow

It happened on Bank Holiday Monday

Emergency services have attended the scene of a crash on a major road in Carlow.

According to AA Roadwatch, emergency services are dealing with a crash on the N80 at Kilbride crossroads, south of Ballon.

Gardaí advise to avoid the area. 