Five car collision in Carlow on Bank Holiday Monday leaves seven people hospitalised

A five car crash on Bank Holiday Monday in Carlow left seven adults hospitalised.

The serious road traffic collision occurred on the N80 at Kilbride crossroads, south of Ballon.

Seven adults were taken to hospital at St Luke's and Wexford General with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is closed until Tuesday morning and local diversions in place.