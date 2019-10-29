Squatters 'would have to leave property if there was a CPO', says Carlow chief executive

Squatters "would have to leave a property if there was a valid Compulsory Purchase Order", Carlow County Council's chief executive, Kathleen Holohan, has said.

Ms Holohan was responding to questions about squatting in Carlow at the October full meeting of the local authority.

"If there was a valid CPO, the people concerned would have to leave the property. There might have to be an eviction notice," she added.