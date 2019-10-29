Burglars target Credit Union on Carlow/Kilkenny border but leave empty-handed

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at Goresbridge Credit Union in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 1.30am.

Entry was gained via the front door which was forced open.

Two culprits entered the property while a third kept watch outside.

The two who entered the property attempted to gain entry to filing cabinets, they failed and left empty handed.

The three suspects then fled in a silver Audi A4 in the direction of Borris.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Goresbridge on (059) 9775202.