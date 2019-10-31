'It's a dirty, filthy habit,' councillor's anger over littering on the River Barrow

"It's a dirty, filthy habit," said Cllr Arthur McDonald as he expressed his anger over people littering on the River Barrow.

He was speaking at the October meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he raised concerns over the "amount of cans" gathering at locations like Reas Lough.

Cllr McDonald said: "It's not coming out of Bagenalstown or Leighlinbridge. Is there a possibility of a netting system that could catch the rubbish? We could put it in a secluded area that's accessible.

"It's a dirty, filthy habit of throwing bottles, cans and cigarette boxes into the water. It's not nice.

"I won't go into the things I've seen."

Cllr Andy Gladney said he was aware that the area around Reas Lough had been cleaned up by Waterways Ireland.