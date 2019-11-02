Revealed: Almost 70 planning enforcement complaints made this year by people in Carlow

It has been revealed

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Carlow County Council offices on the Athy Road

Carlow County Council has received 67 planning enforcement complaints this year, it has been revealed. 

Read also: Squatters 'would have to leave property if there was a CPO', says Carlow chief executive

According to figures contained in the local authority's most recent monthly report, they served 29 warning letters and 23 enforcement notices between January and September of this year.

A total of 50 of the complaints were closed with 92 inspections carried out. There are nine cases with court proceedings ongoing. 

There were also zero prosecutions under enforcement activities. 