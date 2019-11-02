Revealed: Almost 70 planning enforcement complaints made this year by people in Carlow
It has been revealed
Carlow County Council offices on the Athy Road
Carlow County Council has received 67 planning enforcement complaints this year, it has been revealed.
According to figures contained in the local authority's most recent monthly report, they served 29 warning letters and 23 enforcement notices between January and September of this year.
A total of 50 of the complaints were closed with 92 inspections carried out. There are nine cases with court proceedings ongoing.
There were also zero prosecutions under enforcement activities.
