Garda appeal after man struck multiple times during assault on Halloween night in Carlow

Gardaí have issued an appeal after a man was struck multiple times during an assault on Halloween night in Carlow Town.

The victim stopped to offer assistance to two men on Kennedy Avenue in Carlow Town at 9.10pm on Thursday night.

The two males became aggressive and attacked the person, and the culprits struck him multiple times in the face.

After the incident, the victim noticed that his brown wallet - which had contained a sum of cash - was gone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Gardaí.