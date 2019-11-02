Gardaí issue appeal after male, 75, knocked down on Staplestown Road in Carlow Town

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian that occurred in the Staplestown Road area of Carlow Town on November 1 at approximately 6:50pm.

The pedestrian, a 75-year-old male, was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.