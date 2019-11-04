Maintenance on the River Barrow in Leighlinbridge 'very low this year', says councillor

Thoughts?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Leighlinbridge

Maintenance on the River Barrow around Leighlinbridge was "very low this year", Cllr Michael Doran has claimed. 

He made the remarks at the October meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District. 

Cllr Doran asked if local community groups could assist Waterways Ireland with their upkeep works. 