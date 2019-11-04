Maintenance on the River Barrow in Leighlinbridge 'very low this year', says councillor
Thoughts?
Leighlinbridge
Maintenance on the River Barrow around Leighlinbridge was "very low this year", Cllr Michael Doran has claimed.
Read also: 'It's a dirty, filthy habit,' councillor's anger over littering on the River Barrow in Carlow
He made the remarks at the October meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.
Cllr Doran asked if local community groups could assist Waterways Ireland with their upkeep works.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on