'I'm absolutely disgusted,' public toilet ripped out in Bagenalstown and left on street

"I'm absolutely disgusted," said Cllr Andy Gladney after the public toilet was ripped out in Bagenalstown and left on the street.

Cllr Gladney said: "I'm absolutely disgusted that someone or persons decided over the weekend to vandalise the community port a loo.

"As you can see they ripped the toilet out of it and left across the road. This is completely mindless vandalism at its best. There was glass broken every where again.

"Of course if the CCTV was actually turned on they would have been caught. I have reported to the Council. It's so disappointing to see when the amount of effort is made to keep our town beautiful and clean."