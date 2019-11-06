Homeowner awoke to the sound of someone leaving house after burglary in Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Dereen Heights on the Tullow Road in Carlow.

The incident occurred at 3.40am on Monday morning, November 4.

The homeowner awoke to the sound of someone leaving house.

A male was then observed hopping the side wall.

Nothing was disturbed or taken and the suspect entered via the rear door.

Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.