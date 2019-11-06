Garda appeal after cash taken while couple were in back room and did not hear anything

Gardaí investigating

Gardaí in Myshall are investigating a burglary that occurred on Saturday, November 2.

The incident occurred in the Lumcloon area of Fenagh between 9pm and 10.30pm.

The bedroom window was damaged. The homeowner and his wife were in a back room at the time of the incident and did not hear anything.

A small amount of cash was taken.

Contact Gardaí with any information.