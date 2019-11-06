Culprits used a field gate to park up their getaway car during burglary in south Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house Ballyphenan, Borris on Saturday, November 2.

The incident occurred between 7pm and 7.30pm.

The house was entered via a rear window which was forced open.

It's believed the culprits may have used a field gate to park up their getaway car further along the road if anybody saw anything suspicious.

Nothing was taken but the house was ransacked and the window was damaged.

Contact Gardaí in Borris with any information.