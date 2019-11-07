'What GAA at grassroots is all about,' say family after response to emergency at match

St Mullins selector Michéal Ryan and his family have issued a statement after he took ill in the stands during the Carlow champion's shock Leinster club SHC quarter-final win over Cuala at Netwatch Cullen Park last Sunday.

In a statement released by the club this week on behalf of Michéal and his wife Helen and their children, the family said that the help and support they witnessed for Michéal is "what GAA at grassroots is all about: community and family".

They added that they are "overwhelmed by the wonderful well wishes".

"Once again, thanks to all who helped in anyway."

Check out the full statement below:

St Mullins knocked out the two-time All-Ireland champions with a 2-13 to 0-18 victory, sealing their semi-final date against Rathdowney-Errill of Laois next Sunday week.