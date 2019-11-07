'It's mayhem there,' councillor hits out over traffic congestion outside school in Carlow

"It's mayhem there," said Cllr Arthur McDonald as he hit out over the traffic outside the school on the Station Road in Bagenalstown.

Members were discussing a Council study of parking on the road and at the train station at the November meeting of the Municipal District.

Area engineer, Jerry Crowley, said 40 cars were parked permanently on the road at the time of the study - which he said means they were there all day.

There were 45 spaces in the train station full, while eleven were empty.

Cllr McDonald said: "This place is mayhem at 3pm. They're coming in here [into McGrath Hall] and we can't put them out because it's dangerous."

He praised the "great people" facing a long commute to work every day but said they were "leaving the problem behind them" and the Council need to find a solution to the issue.

"They're arriving and are gone on the train with 40 cars parked on the road," he added.