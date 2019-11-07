PROPERTY: Fancy a challenge? This fixer upper house in St Mullins is on sale for €125,000

Fancy a challenge? This fixer upper house at Ballinalour in St Mullins is on sale for €125,000.

Ballinalour is located in the Barrow Valley less than 2.5km from St Mullins and the River Barrow the sale of this traditional farmhouse offers a "rare and outstanding refurbishment opportunity", the ad states.

The residence which requires complete modernisation extends to c.135 sq.m and comprises of a sitting room with original fireplace, dining room, kitchen with Aga cooker, three double bedrooms and shower room.

Outside there are a range of traditional outbuildings which subject to the necessary permissions could be converted into additional living accommodation or studio.

The grounds extend to 1.2 acres.

