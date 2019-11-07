Calls in Carlow for Council to live stream meetings in interest of 'transparency'

Calls have been made in Carlow for the Council to live stream local authority meetings in the interest of "transparency".

Cllr Adrienne Wallace has tabled a motion to come before Monday's full meeting of the local authority.

Her motions states: "That this Council, in the name of transparency and accountability, introduce the online streaming of Carlow County Council meetings in order to ensure increased accessibility for the wider public".

Cllr Wallace is also asking that a "report on the progress of this service" be given at the December meeting of the Council.