'I'm loathe now to be putting traffic lights all over the county,' says Carlow engineer

"I'm loathe now to be putting traffic lights all over the county," Bagenalstown area engineer, Jerry Crowley, told members at the November meeting of the Municipal District.

Cllr Arthur McDonald had asked about a pedestrian crossing due to be installed in Fenagh and if it would be flashing beacons or traffic lights.

Members had been discussing the need for traffic lights at the pedestrian crossing on the Royal Oak Road in Bagenalstown due to the large volumes of traffic and footfall.

Cllr McDonald then queried the possibility of installing traffic lights with the new crossing due to be put in place in Fenagh; to help people get across the road.

In response, Mr Crowley said: "I'm loathe now to be putting traffic lights all over the county. On the Royal Oak Road, it's different."